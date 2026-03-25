New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: James Neesham wins toss as Kiwis opt to bowl first in Christchurch

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand captain James Neesham has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the series locked 2-2, both South Africa and New Zealand will seek bragging rights on Wednesday. Both South Africa and New Zealand are unchanged.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.
South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand captain James Neesham has won the toss and opted to bowl first. The good news for New Zealand is the availability of Cole McConchie, who heads to Pakistan Super League after the game. That means Jayden Lennox won't be playing today. South Africa are unchanged from the previous game.
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Cole McConchie, James Neesham (c), Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.
Having won taken the lead in the series twice, New Zealand let the opposition bounce back on both occasions to force a decider. It must be noted that both teams are missing the big names due to IPL, thus giving opportunities for the future stars to come in and showcase their talent at the top level.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth T20I between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.