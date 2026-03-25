New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: James Neesham wins toss as Kiwis opt to bowl first in Christchurch

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand captain James Neesham has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the series locked 2-2, both South Africa and New Zealand will seek bragging rights on Wednesday. Both South Africa and New Zealand are unchanged.

Where to watch NZ vs SA 5th T20I in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.

South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman