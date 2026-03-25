New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: James Neesham wins toss as Kiwis opt to bowl first in Christchurch

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand captain James Neesham has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the series locked 2-2, both South Africa and New Zealand will seek bragging rights on Wednesday. Both South Africa and New Zealand are unchanged.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.
South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
Keshav Maharaj: We were actually looking to bat first, taking a bit of a cue from the women’s game played earlier. It looked like the better option, especially if the pitch holds up the way it did, so yeah, batting first was probably the plan. Yeah, it’s definitely useful. You do have to factor in a bit of weather overnight, but generally the conditions don’t change too much. It gives you a good reference point, especially from a bowling perspective around the right lines and lengths to hit. And from a batting point of view, it helps you identify scoring areas, whether that’s square of the wicket, through the off side or straight down the ground.
James Neesham: We will bowl first. Not too concerned. It looks like a pretty even contest. There’s a bit of grass on the pitch, which should help the ball move around early, so that’s a positive. It’s always great to be back at Eden Park. There’s definitely more experience in the group playing here now. We’ve spent a fair bit of time at this venue, and it’s always a fantastic place for cricket. The crowd turns up in numbers and creates a brilliant atmosphere. With the series on the line tonight, it’s an important game, and hopefully we can put on a good show for them.
New Zealand captain James Neesham has won the toss and opted to bowl first. The good news for New Zealand is the availability of Cole McConchie, who heads to Pakistan Super League after the game. That means Jayden Lennox won't be playing today. South Africa are unchanged from the previous game.
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, George Linde, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Cole McConchie, James Neesham (c), Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series. The New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 5th T20I will be available on SonyLIV app.
Having won taken the lead in the series twice, New Zealand let the opposition bounce back on both occasions to force a decider. It must be noted that both teams are missing the big names due to IPL, thus giving opportunities for the future stars to come in and showcase their talent at the top level.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth T20I between New Zealand and South Africa in Christchurch.