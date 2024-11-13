NZ vs SL 1st ODI: When and where to watch, Playing XIs, live streaming details and more

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are playing their first ODI with Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first, where SL scored 32/1 in 5 overs. Earlier, the two-match T20I series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
For the first ODI, New Zealand's pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out due to a leg injury, and been replaced by Adam Milne.
Sri Lanka have missed the presence of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out due to a hamstring strain. In his place, Dushan Hemantha has been drafted in.
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 13 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 2.30 PM IST on the Sony Sports Network channel.
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay(w), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohamed Shiraz
