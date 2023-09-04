comScore
ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led panel to announce 15 member squad on 5 Sep
ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led Men's Selection panel will officially announce Team India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad on 5 September. The announcement comes as 5 September is the last date of announcing the squad for the World Cup. Ajit Agarkar flew to Sri Lanka on Saturday to finalize the squad and the provisional list of the Team India squad was released on Sunday. 

India's provisional squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

More to come…

Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
04 Sep 2023
