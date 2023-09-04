ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led panel to announce 15 member squad on 5 Sep1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:01 PM IST
ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led Men's Selection panel will officially announce Team India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad on 5 September. The announcement comes as 5 September is the last date of announcing the squad for the World Cup. Ajit Agarkar flew to Sri Lanka on Saturday to finalize the squad and the provisional list of the Team India squad was released on Sunday.