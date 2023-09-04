ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led panel to announce 15 member squad on 5 Sep

ODI World Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar-led Men's Selection panel will officially announce Team India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad on 5 September. The annoucement comes a day after provision squad for ODI World Cup 2023 was released by sources. Ajit Agarkar flew to Sri Lanka on Saturday and met skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to finalize the 15-member squad.

The biggest question around the ODI World Cup 2023 squad was the fitness level of KL Rahul. The middle order senior batsman is missing the initial games of Asia Cup 2023, but as per the recent reports, he will be avaliable for Super 4 stage.