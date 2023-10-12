This is not the first time, Darren was seen supporting team India, as he was also seen in the recently concluded World Test Championship where Australia beat India by 209 runs and became the only team to win all the ICC titles.

American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., also known online as IShowSpeed, is in India currently and has arrived to support Virat Kohli and his team India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. IShowSpeed could be seen roaming on the Indian streets wearing Virat Kohli-named cricket jersey. Known to be one of the biggest livestreamers on Youtube for his sense of humor and passion, Darren was spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan. In several of the videos, going viral, Darren could be seen in multiple places like streets, cab, vegetable market or a ground. ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan World Cup match: Babar Azam's team gets grand welcome in Ahmedabad |Watch Here's one tweet chatting with locals in Ahmedabad: Prior to this, he was also spotted in Mumbai playing cricket bowling the ball. Here's the tweet. He also made a song with MC Stan. Here's the tweet.

ICC World Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, India is all set to face arch-rival Pakistan in a blockbuster match on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at the ICC World Cup 2023 from 2 p.m. onwards.

In both the matches India played in ICC World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli smashed 85 and 55* respectively.

This is not the first time, Darren was seen supporting team India. He was also seen in the recently concluded World Test Championship where Australia beat India by 209 runs and became the only team to win all the ICC titles.

BCCI is set to release 14,000 tickets for the India vs Pakistan league match on October 14, 2023. The Indian cricket board informed the fans on social media X (formerly known as Twitter).

Where to buy tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from noon IST onwards on October 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

A window will open to find matches with the team.

Select India

Select the city/location of the match i.e. Ahmedabad

Make the payment and book the ticket

OR

The ICC and BCCI have also collaborated with BookMyShow for the general sale of official tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author