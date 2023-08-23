ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be the biggest sports event of 2023 and India has the wonderful opportunity to hold the massive event. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday ended the wait for the tickets as it announced BookMyShow as the Ticketing Platform for the ODI World Cup 2023. In a release, the BCCI also released the schedule during which the fans can book tickets for different matches of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year's international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters. Our commitment extends to deploying efficient access control mechanisms and comprehensive support, ensuring every enthusiast has the chance to revel in the live-action spectacle from the stadium stands," BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said.

BCCI said that to ensure a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard, the release said.

Schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023:

24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi Finals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a release shared by BCCI.