ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI partners with BookMyShow as official ticketing platform, releases schedule for ticket booking2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:02 PM IST
ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be the biggest sports event of 2023 and India has the wonderful opportunity to hold the massive event. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday ended the wait for the tickets as it announced BookMyShow as the Ticketing Platform for the ODI World Cup 2023. In a release, the BCCI also released the schedule during which the fans can book tickets for different matches of the ODI World Cup 2023.