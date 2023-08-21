The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared that it has no plans to make further changes to the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule. The clarification comes as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has asked BCCI to make changes in the World Cup schedule and put a gap between two consecutive matches to be played on 9 and 10 October.

"I can't say it would be changed for sure but back-to-back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well and good. We will have to work with security agencies. Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time, we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do," said an HCA official on condition of anonymity.

The back-to-back games in Hyderabad were part of 9 changes in the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule by BCCI. The security agencies of Hyderabad raised concern over the consecutive games and said they won't be able to provide security if New Zealand vs Netherlands match is played as scheduled.

BCCI can’t change schedule

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla shot down the request and said no further change will be made to the World Cup fixture. The senior official added that multiple stakeholders are involved in a World Cup event and he will resolve the matter in some other manner.

"I am in charge of the Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it’s unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can’t change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved," said Shukla.