ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI responds to requests for more changes in schedule1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The clarification comes as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has asked BCCI to make changes in the World Cup schedule and put a gap between consecutive matches to be played on 9 and 10 October
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared that it has no plans to make further changes to the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule. The clarification comes as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has asked BCCI to make changes in the World Cup schedule and put a gap between two consecutive matches to be played on 9 and 10 October.