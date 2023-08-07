Ahead of the crucial ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chief selector of the national men's team. The development comes a day after Pakistan's foreign ministry allowed its cricket team to travel to India for the World Cup in October and November.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is the star of the 1992 cricket World Cup when Pakistan lifted the trophy. During his tenure as the skipper of the Pakistan team, Inzamam-ul-Haq was subject to much criticism for the failure of his approach, especially against India. He attracted much light during the Oval controversy of 2006 when the umpires accused Pakistani bowlers of ball tampering.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from the captaincy of the Pakistan after the team got eliminated from the 2007 World Cup. He then joined Indian Cricket League (ICL) after which he was subjected to criticism and a lifetime ban. Later, as he didn't earn much success in ICL, he decided to leave it.

The appointment of a new chief selector comes as the team has some important questions to answer. There are too many options for the openers and skipper Babar Azam has to pick the best combination for a solid start to the team.

India vs Pakistan World Cup faceoff

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled for 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. The historic rivalry of the teams has created much excitement amongst the fans with a large amount of viewers expected to throng the stadium.

India and Pakistan will first face each other during Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September in Sri Lanka. The tournament is expected to be the trial for both teams to gauge each other's performance and make a formidable strategy accordingly.

Team India is preparing hard for the tournaments but has to solve a lot of critical problems. The recent defeats in the West Indies series can be a good eye-opener for the team to rectify what is going wrong and fight back stronger.