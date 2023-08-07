ODI World Cup 2023: Ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed as chief selector of men's team1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
The development comes a day after Pakistan's foreign ministry allowed its cricket team to travel to India for the ICC World Cup in October and November
Ahead of the crucial ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chief selector of the national men's team. The development comes a day after Pakistan's foreign ministry allowed its cricket team to travel to India for the World Cup in October and November.