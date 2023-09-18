ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir warns Rohit Sharma, cites Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid's captaincy1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Asia Cup win is a major boost for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, but former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has a warning for skipper Rohit Sharma
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Team India lifted the Asia Cup on Sunday in a one-sided match against Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj bowled a magnificent spell of 6/21 to stun the Sri Lankan batting order and finally young Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill played a small innings to bring the Asia Cup home. This is a major boost for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, but former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has a warning for skipper Rohit Sharma.