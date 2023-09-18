Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma-led Team India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift their 8th Asia Cup title. The Asia Cup victory brings India back on the map of multi-team tournament champions, where the team has been facing problems for the past few years. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup in 1983 expressed happiness over Team India's performance and said the Indian team is ready to play the World Cup.

Kapil Dev said that as a cricketer we want to see more close games but as a player, I will say that all-out them as soon as possible to win. "What a fantastic game of cricket. As a cricketer, I would like to see a much closer game, but as a player, I feel 30 pe out karo, aake jeeto,’ Kapil Dev said as per news agency ANI.

On the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, Kapil Dev said coming in top 4 is very crucial and now we can't say if we are favorites to win the World Cup. He added that India seems to be ready to play in the championship. "I think if we come in top 4, that is more important. You can't say, right now, we are favorites. Our team is very good. We have to work very hard. I know about my team. I don't know about other teams...Indian team is ready to play and win the Championship," the former Indian skipper said.

ODI World Cup 2023 squad open to changes

As the celebration mode for the Asia Cup ends, Team India will look forward to some tough preparation ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. Team India's squad is declared, but skipper Rohit Sharma has hinted that the team is open to more changes if required.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," the Hindustan Times quoted Rohit as saying.

The last date to finalise the ODI World Cup 2023 squad is 28 September and before that changes are very much possible.