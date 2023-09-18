ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev speaks on India's chances, ‘can’t say favourite to win but…'1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
ODI World Cup 2023: On the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, Kapil Dev said coming in top 4 is very crucial and now we can't say if we are favorites to win the World Cup
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma-led Team India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift their 8th Asia Cup title. The Asia Cup victory brings India back on the map of multi-team tournament champions, where the team has been facing problems for the past few years. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup in 1983 expressed happiness over Team India's performance and said the Indian team is ready to play the World Cup.