ODI World Cup 2023 prize money: How much prize money will winners and runners-up get 23 Sep 2023
The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on 5 October with the finalists of the previous season England and Australia going against each other in Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023 is just days away and the world's top 10 teams will engage in an intense battle to become world champions. The international cricketing event has a total prize pool of $10 million (approx. ₹84 crore). After the final match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 November, the winner will take away prize money of a total of $4 million (approx. ₹33 crore) while the runners-up will get $2 million (approx. ₹16.5 crore).