Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ODI World Cup 2023 prize money: How much prize money will winners and runners-up get

ODI World Cup 2023 prize money: How much prize money will winners and runners-up get

1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 03:39 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on 5 October with the finalists of the previous season England and Australia going against each other in Ahmedabad

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy during its tour, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

ODI World Cup 2023 is just days away and the world's top 10 teams will engage in an intense battle to become world champions. The international cricketing event has a total prize pool of $10 million (approx. 84 crore). After the final match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 November, the winner will take away prize money of a total of $4 million (approx. 33 crore) while the runners-up will get $2 million (approx. 16.5 crore).

All the 10 participating teams will face each other in the Group Stages. The prize money for winning the Group Stage match is kept as 40,000 (approx. 33 lakh) for each win. If the team fails to qualify for the knockout stages, they will still receive $100,000 ( 8.4 lakh).

“The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023," a release from the ICC read.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin on 5 October with the finalists of the previous season England and New Zealand going against each other in Ahmedabad. Indian cricket team will play its first match against Australia on 8 October at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The warm-up matches will begin from 29 September and India will play two practice matches against England and Netherlands before entering the Group Stages on 8 October.

In an update from the Pakistan cricket team, dangerous pacer Naseem Shah is ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury.

Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 03:39 PM IST
