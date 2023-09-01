comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma's last as captain: Sourav Ganguly drops bomb just before Ind vs Pak match at Asia Cup
ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma’s last as captain: Sourav Ganguly drops bomb just before Ind vs Pak match at Asia Cup

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sourav Ganguly has high hopes for India's chances in the World Cup 2023. However, he also predicts that this could be Rohit Sharma's last 50-over World Cup as a captain.

Indian cricket Rohit Sharma arrives in Colombo Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the Asia Cup 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
As the countdown to the ICC World Cup 2023 begins, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has shared his insights on India's prospects. Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has high hopes for the Men in Blue. He believes that India, being the host nation, has a strong chance of clinching their third World Cup title in the 50-over format.

Key players

Ganguly has identified three cricketers who could be game-changers for India in the upcoming World Cup. These are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and young talent Shubman Gill. According to Ganguly, Kohli and Rohit are the go-to players for India, especially in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Ganguly has high expectations from Shubman Gill. He believes that Gill has the class and talent to make a significant impact in the tournament.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

“Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India’s go-to man along with Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.

Rohit's swan song in ODI World Cups?

Interestingly, Ganguly predicts that this could be Rohit Sharma's last appearance in a 50-over World Cup. He feels that while Rohit may continue to play T20s, the next 50-over World Cup is too far in the future for him.

“Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T20 but this is a different format," Dada added.

Also Read: No India vs Pakistan on September 2? Asia Cup 2023 match may get cancelled; here’s why

India will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Before that, they will be warming up in the Asia Cup, where they are pitted against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
01 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
