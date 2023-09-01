As the countdown to the ICC World Cup 2023 begins, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has shared his insights on India's prospects. Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has high hopes for the Men in Blue. He believes that India, being the host nation, has a strong chance of clinching their third World Cup title in the 50-over format.

Key players

Ganguly has identified three cricketers who could be game-changers for India in the upcoming World Cup. These are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and young talent Shubman Gill. According to Ganguly, Kohli and Rohit are the go-to players for India, especially in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Ganguly has high expectations from Shubman Gill. He believes that Gill has the class and talent to make a significant impact in the tournament.

“Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India’s go-to man along with Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.

Rohit's swan song in ODI World Cups?

Interestingly, Ganguly predicts that this could be Rohit Sharma's last appearance in a 50-over World Cup. He feels that while Rohit may continue to play T20s, the next 50-over World Cup is too far in the future for him.

“Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T20 but this is a different format," Dada added.

India will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Before that, they will be warming up in the Asia Cup, where they are pitted against arch-rivals Pakistan.