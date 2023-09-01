ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma’s last as captain: Sourav Ganguly drops bomb just before Ind vs Pak match at Asia Cup1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly has high hopes for India's chances in the World Cup 2023. However, he also predicts that this could be Rohit Sharma's last 50-over World Cup as a captain.
As the countdown to the ICC World Cup 2023 begins, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has shared his insights on India's prospects. Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has high hopes for the Men in Blue. He believes that India, being the host nation, has a strong chance of clinching their third World Cup title in the 50-over format.