India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma announced Team India's 15-member ODI World Cup 2023 squad. The names included in the squad were on the expected line and very close to the Asia Cup 2023 squad. During the press conference, Rohit Sharma expressed displeasure over the questions about ‘outside noise’ in the India vs Pakistan matches.

“How many times have I repeated this? Our work is something else. Our work is not to look at outside buzz and play according to that. All players are professional and they have seen all these things in the past. So, it doesn't make a huge difference. Aise sawal mat puchna jab hum log press conference karenga India me World Cup ke samae. Iska jawab mein nehi duunga (Please don't ask me such questions even when we hold a press conference in India before the World Cup. I'll not answer such questions). It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it because our focus is something else and we as a team would like to focus on that particular thing," skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Team India's skipper mentioned that they have picked the best possible combination, have depth in batting, and right bowling options. He even mentioned the crucial role the team is expecting from Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya and how his form will be important for the team.

Rohit Sharma's remarks defending the selections came as the cricket fans slammed the selectors over non inclusion of key players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, and Shikhar Dhawan. The fans questioned why injured or out-of-form players are given preference over the players who have displayed good performance in recent times.

India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.