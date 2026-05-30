Oliver Peake beats Ricky Ponting on Australian debut during PAK vs AUS 1st ODI in Rawalpindi; check playing XIs

Oliver Peake surpassed former captain Ricky Ponting to become the youngest-ever specialist batter to make ODI debut for Australian when the Victorian teenager was named in the playing XI against Pakistan in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Australia will play three ODIs against Pakistan, with the remaining two to be hosted by Lahore.

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With several top names busy with Indian Premier League (IPL), Peake was one of the new faces Cricket Australia named for the ODI series against Pakistan. The left-hander Peake made his debut at 19 years and 261 days, thus beating Ponting's record, who was 20 years and 58 days at the time of ODI debut against South Africa in February 1995.

Also Read | Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI series in India? All you need to know

All-rounder Pat Cummins remained the youngest-ever ODI debutant for Australia at 18 years and 164 days. The 19-year-old Peake from Geelong has been on a meteoric trajectory since playing a star role in Australia's U19 World Cup win in 2024, when aged just 17, according to the cricket.com.au.

Pakistan opt to bowl after winning toss Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field in first ODI. During the toss, Shaheen Afridi said Pakistan chose to bowl first because the pitch looks slow and low, and that the team looks to take advantage of the conditions. He also highlighted the significance of Pakistan playing their 1,000th ODI, calling it a proud and special milestone for the country.

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Pakistan enter this ODI series after a 2-1 loss against Bangladesh in their away series. While the Bangladesh series provided Pakistan with valuable competitive preparation, they will be keen to deliver a commanding performance in front of their supporters in Rawalpindi.

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Australia, meanwhile, haven't played an ODI since their home series against India in October last year. They defeated India 2-1 in the series. Australia will look to win the series opener against Pakistan and kick their 2027 World Cup preparations off positively.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming in India Due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan, the former will not stream or live telecast the PAK vs AUS ODI series. Having said that the Indian fans can still catch live stream of the Pakistan vs Australia ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI playing XIs Australia: Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis,Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann

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Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in