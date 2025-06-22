Ollie Pope century leads England fightback against India at Headingley

LEEDS, England (AP) — Ollie Pope and his latest century spearheaded England to 209-3 after India was bowled out for 471 on day two Saturday of the test series opener at Headingley.

Pope was 100 not out and the leading scorer as England slashed its deficit to 262 runs by stumps and won the day.

Pope was far from perfect. He survived a testing opening spell from speedster Jasprit Bumrah in gloomy bowler-friendly conditions, narrowly avoided lbw on 34 and was dropped on 60.

He rode his luck to his ninth test hundred and second against India.

Bumrah was England's greatest threat as expected and took all three home wickets: Zac Crawley in the first over; Ben Duckett on 62 to break his and Pope's 122-run second-wicket partnership; and Joe Root on 28 to break his and Pope's 80-run third-wicket partnership.

Bumrah would have had a fourth wicket in the day's last over — Harry Brook without scoring — but he overstepped for the third time in the over. The world's best fast bowler was also the victim of two dropped catches in the field.

England wasn't expected to be batting soon after lunch.

India was 430-3 about half an hour before lunch with two century-makers well set, captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. A total of at least 550 was on the cards but the demise of Gill for 147 sparked a collapse of 41-7 in 68 balls bridging lunch.

Pant was also caught up in the slump, out for 134 five minutes before lunch.

The main beneficiary was England pacer Josh Tongue with 4-8 in 17 balls.

England started batting with India anticipating wickets in the best bowling conditions of the match.

It clouded over after lunch, and began raining lightly, forcing the stadium lights on. Then the innings break was delayed for 40 minutes because of the drizzle.

Bumrah nicked off Crawley and got edges to squirt off Duckett and Pope without luck.

Duckett survived an lbw review on 1 and was dropped on 15 by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

Then the batters could breathe after Bumrah completed his dramatic first five-over spell.

Duckett and Pope milked singles on a pitch that offered little threat as the clouds broke up.

Duckett reached his 19th test fifty with his eighth boundary, swept behind square, but after tea his middle stump was smashed by Bumrah. Duckett made 62, including nine boundaries.

Pope reached his fifty with a streaky edge off Bumrah between the slips and gully and was dropped on 60 off Bumrah by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips.

