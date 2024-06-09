Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Oman squad -
Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Oman vs Scotland Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Oman and Scotland to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.