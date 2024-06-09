Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2024, 09:42 PM IST
Livemint

Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 PM

Oman vs Scotland Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
Oman vs Scotland Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Oman squad -
Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

09 Jun 2024, 09:42:44 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Oman vs Scotland Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Oman and Scotland to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue