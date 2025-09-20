Oman’s Aamir Kaleem becomes oldest to slam 50 vs full-member team — check out 6 other legends

Despite Oman got defeated by Surykumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team in the last Group A match of the ongoing Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi on Friday, Oman's Aamir Kaleem made his name inked in history by becoming the oldest player to hit a half-century against a full-member nation.
During the India vs Oman match, Oman's Aamir Kaleem scored a brilliant 64 runs off just 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 139.13. In his innings, he smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Aamir Kaleem struck a brilliant half-century at the age of 43 years and 303 days, showing that age is no barrier to class. This makes him the oldest player to have scored a half-century against a full-member nation.
Chasing 189 against India, Oman's batter – Jatinder Singh (32), Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) – tried their best, but could only take Oman till 167 off 4 wickets. They lost to India by 21 runs.
Chris Gayle: The West Indies rockstar player at the age of 41 years and 294 days, smashed 67 off 38 against Australia in Gros Islet.
Mohammad Nabi: This Afghanistan player at the age of 40 years and 260 days blazed a rapid 60 off just 22 balls versus Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2025.
Mohammad Hafeez: The Pakistani player scored a T20I fifty against New Zealand, smashing 99*, at 40 years and 64 days and 86* (39 years, 320 days) and 69 (39 years, 318 days) against England.
Sanath Jayasuriya: The Sri Lankan legend at the age of 39 years and 345 days smashed a stroke-filled 81 vs West Indies at Nottingham in 2009. At that time, he was the oldest to hit a T20 fifty.
Trent Johnston: The former Ireland skipper at 39 years and 215 days smashed 62 off 32 balls versus Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi back in 2013.
Tillakaratne Dilshan: Another Sri Lankan legend was 39 years and 155 days old when he hit a T20I fifty against Afghanistan at Eden Gardens in 2016. He smashed an unbeaten 83.
