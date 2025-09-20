'On 21st, let's play the game when…' - Hardik Pandya's blunt message to Indian teammates before IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

More than cricket, the off-field issues have grabbed all the headlines as far as India and Pakistan are concerned in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Starting from handshake controversy to Pakistan's threat of pulling out of the tournament to demanding match referee Andy Pycroft's removal to arriving an hour late for UAE game, the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 have been nothing short of entertaining.

After a seven-wicket thrashing of Pakistan by India in Dubai during the group stage, both teams will meet once again exactly a week after, this time in a Super 4 clash at the same venue. While there have been a lot of outside noise regarding the IND vs PAK clash, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a blunt message to his teammates ahead of Super Sunday.

“On 21st (September), it's just another game. Let's play the game when its played, not before it. Good luck guys,” said Pandya, after India defeated Oman in their final Group A encounter. Pandya's message is a clear reminder to focus on the game and not get carried away by what's happening outside.

What happened during IND vs PAK Group A clash? Batting first, Pakistan managed 127/9 in 20 overs. In reply, India overhauled the target with seven wickets and 4.1 overs to spare. But more than the game, what made the headlines was India's Suryakumar Yadav's act of avoiding handshakes with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha, both at coin toss and after the game. In fact, neither of the Indian players shook hands with the opposition after the game.