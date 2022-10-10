He said, "I went to a school once and the students said 'there is a lot of pressure'... (So I said) You people study in air-conditioned schools, your parents pay the fees, teachers cannot beat you up, and you feel pressure? Ask me what pressure was all about during our time. Teachers used to beat us up first and then ask us where we had gone... Students need to convert this into pleasure and fun; pressure is a very wrong word."