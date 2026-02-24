On this day, 24 February: Sachin Tendulkar created history in ODI cricket; Ravi Shastri called him ‘Superman from India’

Today is 24 February. On this day in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar created history by becoming the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. He achieved this milestone against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

Tendulkar reached 200 with a single off Charl Langeveldt in the final over of the innings. Before this, the highest individual score in men’s ODIs was 194, shared by Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry.

Also Read | Tendulkar becomes first man to score 200 in ODIs

Many believed 200 in ODIs was almost impossible, often called the “four-minute mile” of cricket. Even Virat Kohli, who has broken many records, is yet to score a double hundred.

As Sachin Tendulkar completed his 200, commentator Ravi Shastri’s famous words echoed: “First man on the planet to reach 200… and it’s the Superman from India: Sachin Tendulkar…take a bow, Master.”

The stadium erupted in joy while the dressing room was jubilant. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at the non-striker’s end.

His record opened the door for others. Later, four more Indian batters, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag, scored 200 in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma holds the highest ODI score of 264. He has scored double-centuries thrice in his career so far. He is also the only cricketer to score 200 more than once.

West Indian legend Chris Gayle also scored ODI double centuries. So did New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

Interestingly, Gayle scored his first World Cup double century on the same date (24 February) in 2015. His ton came against Zimbabwe after his opening partner, Dwayne Smith, was out for a duck.

Gayle scored 215 off 147 before getting dismissed by Hamilton Masakadza in the final ball of the innings. The West Indies put up 372/2 in their innings. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 289. The West Indies won the rain-affected World Cup match by 73 runs.

India vs South Africa: What happened? India posted a massive 401 for 3 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 200 off 147 balls, hitting 25 fours and 3 sixes.

Dinesh Karthik supported him with 79 while MS Dhoni played a quick, unbeaten 68 off 35 balls. Yusuf Pathan also added a fast 36.

South Africa’s bowlers struggled, with Wayne Parnell taking 2 wickets but conceding 95 runs.