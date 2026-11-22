Remember Sunil Gavaskar's "stupid, stupid, stupid" remark on Rishabh pant after the latter's shot selection during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, because of his tendency to play risky shots. But on Sunday, a different Gavaskar was caught on camera, applauding Pant after he completed his century on the fourth day of the Test.

Playing his first game since the Tests against Sri Lanka in August, Pant started on an overnight score of 55 on Day 4, with Anshul Kamboj as his partner. With the pitch assisting the batters, Pant was in full flow from the start of the day, and smashed Glenn Phillips out of the ground once. The southpaw reached 99 with a four of Phillips.

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The next ball, Pant danced down the wicket to smoke a tossed-up delivery over long-off for a six and bring up his ninth Test hundred in 135 deliveries. As Pant celebrated his hundred with Dhruv Jurel in the middle of Basin Reserve, Gavaskar, who was at the commentary box, was seen applauding, the video of which went viral on social media.

The century was his fourth since his return to test cricket in 2024 after a devastating car accident. He was finally dismissed one ball from lunch, but by then India have tightened their grip on the its grip on the first Test.

Pant followed KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter also became the first Asian wicket-keeper to achieve the coveted milestone, helping India take a huge 352-run first innings lead.

India ride on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul hundreds During his innings, Pant smashed nine fours and four sixes and highlighted the daring and unorthodoxy of his batting approach. Pant put 68 runs in the with Kamboj before the nightwatchman's good contribution was halted at 38 when he was caught by Devon Conway off Phillips.

Pant's stand with Kamboj continued the run of substantial partnerships among the India top order, following KL Rahul's 130 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal; 165 for the second wicket between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal; 91 for the third wicket between Rahul and India captain Shubman Gill and 100 between Gill and Pant.