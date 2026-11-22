Remember Sunil Gavaskar's "stupid, stupid, stupid" remark on Rishabh pant after the latter's shot selection during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, because of his tendency to play risky shots. But on Sunday, a different Gavaskar was caught on camera, applauding Pant after he completed his century on the fourth day of the Test.

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Playing his first game since the Tests against Sri Lanka in August, Pant started on an overnight score of 55 on Day 4, with Anshul Kamboj as his partner. With the pitch assisting the batters, Pant was in full flow from the start of the day, and smashed Glenn Phillips out of the ground once. The southpaw reached 99 with a four of Phillips.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant sets multiple milestones with century in first Test

The next ball, Pant danced down the wicket to smoke a tossed-up delivery over long-off for a six and bring up his ninth Test hundred in 135 deliveries. As Pant celebrated his hundred with Dhruv Jurel in the middle of Basin Reserve, Gavaskar, who was at the commentary box, was seen applauding, the video of which went viral on social media.

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The century was his fourth since his return to test cricket in 2024 after a devastating car accident. He was finally dismissed one ball from lunch, but by then India have tightened their grip on the its grip on the first Test.

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Pant followed KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter also became the first Asian wicket-keeper to achieve the coveted milestone, helping India take a huge 352-run first innings lead.

India ride on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul hundreds During his innings, Pant smashed nine fours and four sixes and highlighted the daring and unorthodoxy of his batting approach. Pant put 68 runs in the with Kamboj before the nightwatchman's good contribution was halted at 38 when he was caught by Devon Conway off Phillips.

Pant's stand with Kamboj continued the run of substantial partnerships among the India top order, following KL Rahul's 130 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal; 165 for the second wicket between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal; 91 for the third wicket between Rahul and India captain Shubman Gill and 100 between Gill and Pant.

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Jaiswal made 85 and Gill was out for 98 two balls before stumps on the third day. Of the New Zealand bowlers, Jacob Duffy came in for most punishment, conceding 201 runs from his 33 overs. India finally declared their first innings at 720/9, in reply to New Zealand's 368 in first essay.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in