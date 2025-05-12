‘Once I am done, you won't see me for while’: When Virat Kohli spoke about life after retirement | VIDEO

After days of rumours, Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. The veteran batter is one of the most widely known cricketing icons and has garnered fans across the globe. However, Kohli has time and again shown that he values his personal life, something that is likely to come to the fore after his retirement.

In an interaction in 2024, Kohli had mentioned that he wouldn’t be seen for a while after stepping away from cricket.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going." the veteran batter said at an event.

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't." Kohli added.

The good news for Virat Kohli fans is that the batter remains a part of the Indian ODI team and played a crucial role in helping the Men in Blue win the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Moreover, Kohli has previously signalled his intent to play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, suggesting that he will continue to stay in the limelight for at least a couple more years , if all goes according to plan.

Virat Kohli's Test career: Kohli made his debut for India during a Test match against West Indies in 2011. Later that year, the young talent cemented his position in the Indian side with his performances in Australia, perhaps the most memorable knock from that tour being the 116 in Adelaide.

Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in red-ball cricket, securing 40 wins from 68 Test matches. Overall, he is the fourth most successful Test captain of all time behind only Steve Waugh (41 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins) and Graeme Smith (53 wins).