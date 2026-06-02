One last time: 10 football superstars who may not play another World Cup after FIFA 2026

FIFA 2026 may be the last World Cup for many global superstars. The following 10 legendary footballers are likely playing in their final World Cup:

Son Heung-min (South Korea) Son Heung-min has been South Korea's undisputed football icon for over a decade. The 33-year-old forward is appearing in his fourth World Cup. He has scored 3 goals across 10 matches at a 0.30 average.

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Known for his explosive pace and work rate, Son is expected to bow out at 2026. His physical prime may not extend to another World Cup cycle.

James Rodriguez (Colombia) James Rodriguez announced himself to the world at the 2014 World Cup. Twelve years later, the 34-year-old returns to lead Colombia one final time.

He scored 6 goals in 8 matches across two previous tournaments. His remarkable 0.75 goal average reflects his talismanic quality for the national team.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Mohamed Salah single-handedly guided Egypt back to the World Cup stage. The forward turns 34 during the 2026 tournament in North America. He missed the 2022 edition, making this appearance even more significant.

Salah has played just 2 World Cup matches, scoring 2 goals at a perfect 1.00 average. With his Liverpool departure imminent, 2026 represents his final chance at a lasting legacy.

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Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Virgil van Dijk made his World Cup debut as late as 2022. The Dutch captain was delayed by qualification failures and injury struggles. At 34, he is now maximising his final peak years internationally.

He captained the Netherlands in all 5 matches at Qatar 2022. The Netherlands finished 5th in that tournament. Van Dijk aims to anchor the Dutch defence one last time.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Kevin De Bruyne is the engine behind Belgium's famed Golden Generation. The midfielder turns 35 during the 2026 tournament in North America. Persistent injuries in recent seasons have raised serious doubts about his future.

A 2030 World Cup appearance is widely considered unlikely for De Bruyne. Across 13 matches in three tournaments, he has scored 2 goals. His 0.15 goal average reflects his primary role as a creator.

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Luka Modric (Croatia) Luka Modric is set to feature in his 5th FIFA World Cup. The Croatian midfield maestro is 40 years old at this tournament. He has played 19 matches across 4 previous World Cups.

Modric scored 2 goals at a 0.11 average across his career. He led Croatia to second in 2018 and third in 2022. This is his final international chapter.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) Guillermo Ochoa, affectionately known as ‘Memo’, is a Mexican football legend. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is appearing in a record sixth World Cup. He joins an elite club of players with 6 World Cup appearances.

Ochoa has played 11 matches across his previous 5 tournaments. Playing on home soil in 2026, this farewell feels especially poignant.

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Neymar Jr. (Brazil) Neymar Jr. has openly acknowledged that 2026 will likely be his final World Cup. The 34-year-old Brazilian forward raced against time to recover from long-term injuries. He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer and is chasing a 6th star.

Across 13 matches in 3 previous tournaments, he has scored 8 goals. His impressive 0.62 goal average underlines his enduring quality on the biggest stage.

Also Read | Can England cope with extreme heat at FIFA 2026? Thomas Tuchel has an answer

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in his 6th and final FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old Portuguese captain has confirmed 2026 is his global swan song.

CR7 has appeared in 22 World Cup matches across 5 previous tournaments. His tally stands at 8 goals with a 0.36 goal average. Ronaldo remains determined to win the one trophy that has eluded him.

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Lionel Messi (Argentina) Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina at his 6th World Cup. The 38-year-old turns 39 during the 2026 tournament in North America. He won the trophy in Qatar in 2022, cementing his legendary status.

Across 26 matches, Messi has scored 13 goals at a 0.50 average. A 2030 appearance is considered highly unlikely, making 2026 his farewell.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.