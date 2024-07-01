One last trophy to win: Rahul Dravid asks Virat Kohli to ‘tick’ that box after India's T20 World Cup win
There is one last thing left to achieve in Virat Kohli's illustrious cricket career. Rahul Dravid made sure he reminded VK of that one last box to tick.
Virat Kohli retired from T20I cricket after India emerged as world champions after beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid asked King Kohli to “tick" one last box to complete the circle in Virat’s illustrious cricket career.