Virat Kohli retired from T20I cricket after India emerged as world champions after beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid asked King Kohli to “tick" one last box to complete the circle in Virat’s illustrious cricket career.

Kohli, with the T20 World Cup win, now has all limited-overs trophies. He won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, both under MS Dhoni's leadership. However, the red-ball glory still awaits him.

“All three whites ticked off. One red to go. Tick it," said Dravid to Kohli in the Indian dressing room as the team celebrated with the T20 World Cup trophy. Dravid and Kohli shared a high-five as the former cricketer gave the responsibility to Virat.

Kohli won the ICC Test Mace for India as captain, but India have not managed to win the World Test Championship.

In 2021, India reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship to face New Zealand. Kohli led the Indian team that lost to the Kiwis by 8 wickets. He scored 44 off 132 balls in the first innings and 13 off 29 balls in the second.

In June 2023, It was Pat Cummins’ Australia that defeated India in the next World Test Championship final. Kohli scored 14 off 31 balls in the first innings and 49 off 78 balls in the second while India lost by 209 runs. Rohit Sharma-led India lost to the Aussies and the World Test Championship remained elusive.

Virat Kohli’s Test cricket stats

After retiring from T20I cricket, Virat Kohli is expected to focus on red-ball cricket from now on. Considered one of the greats of Test cricket, Kohli has scored 8,848 runs, with 29 centuries under his belt.

His best is 254 not out, which came against South Africa during the 2019 World Test Championship. India won that match by an innings and 137 runs.

