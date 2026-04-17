'One of the best catches Ive ever seen live': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Shreyas Iyers relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed captain Shreyas Iyer's relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Thursday as "one of the best catches" that he has ever seen live.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer showcased his athletic brilliance with a stunning effort to help dismiss MI captain Hardik Pandya. The moment came on the third ball of the 18th over, bowled by Marco Jansen. Pandya's shot seemed set to clear the boundary, but Iyer sprinted in from long-on and leapt into the air to reverse-cup the ball mid-air, before smartly tossing it to Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch.

Replays confirmed that Iyer released the ball just in time, making Pandya's wicket a crucial point in the match that was eventually pocketed by Punjab.

In an X post, Tendulkar praised Iyer's catch, saying it stood out not just for its athleticism but for his exceptional awareness and quick decision-making. He highlighted Iyer's ability to judge the ball, avoid the boundary rope and complete a mid-air relay while perfectly coordinating with a teammate. Tendulkar said the split-second execution showed remarkable timing, fitness and composure, calling it one of the best catches he has ever seen live.

"What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it. He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect. Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned. To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure. @ShreyasIyer15 got everything spot on. One of the best catches I've ever seen live," Tendulkar said in his post.

Coming to the match, the Punjab Kings put a complete performance on display against the Mumbai Indians, defeating them by seven wickets to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Batting first, MI posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock's brilliant 112* off 60 balls and a crucial 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick 50. Arshdeep Singh led PBKS' bowling effort with the Player of the Match-winning figures of 3/22 in 4 overs.

In response, PBKS chased the target in just 16.3 overs, reaching 198/3. Prabhsimran Singh starred with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a fluent 66 off 35 balls. The duo added a match-defining stand after early setbacks. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar picked up 2/32, but the bowlers were largely ineffective as PBKS dominated the chase.