With the 'God of Cricket' completing his half century on 24 April and to honour Master blaster the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia unveiled a gate named after him, the batting maestro couldn't hold his emotions.

Expressing his emotions, Sachin took to Instagram and wrote, "Such a special honour at one of my favourite grounds in the world. 🏟️

Having my name there along with my good friend @brianlaraofficial is one of the best gifts we could've got. Thank you @ourscg!"

In the post, another batting legend -- Brian Lara -- could be seen, in whose name the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia unveiled a gate too on the Monday.

Earlier, SCG announced that it has unveiled a set of gates named in their honour of International cricketing greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

The gates were unveiled on Monday to mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of Lara's 277 at the SCG, in which he scored a century in the test played in January 1993.

With this new honour, both the legends will join the league of great Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris.

SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO, and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockle unveiled the gates.

"Sachin Tendulkar's record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara's maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player. Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney," Cricinfo quoted Mather as saying.

Hockley said, "As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG."

"Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come," he added.