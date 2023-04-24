'One of the best gifts..': Sachin Tendulkar overwhelmed on SCG's special gesture on 50th birthday2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST
- The gates were unveiled on Monday to mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of Lara's 277 at the SCG, in which he scored a century in the test played in January 1993.
With the 'God of Cricket' completing his half century on 24 April and to honour Master blaster the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia unveiled a gate named after him, the batting maestro couldn't hold his emotions.
