'One piece of advice that stuck with me...': CSKs Dewald Brevis recalls MS Dhonis advice about confidence

By Adarsh Chauhan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis opened up on legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's advice of staying on the side of confidence without crossing into overconfidence -guidance that has stayed with the South African batter since his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season, back in 2022.

Brevis, 23, came into the CSK setup in IPL 2025 as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, and has since emerged as one of the key figures in the five-time IPL champions' squad.

Brevis shared the dressing room with Dhoni throughout much of the 2025 IPL season, when Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with a season-ending injury following the first five matches.

Speaking to ANI, Dewald Brevis said that during his first IPL season in 2022, MS Dhoni advised him to be confident but avoid overconfidence, a lesson that has stayed with him ever since.

"One of the best advices I got from MS (Dhoni) was my first year actually of IPL, and I wasn't yet at Chennai, but he told me 'you get two sides, you get overconfidence and confidence, and just be more on the side of confidence.' And that's been the one piece of advice that really stuck with me from him," said Brevis.

Brevis praised MS Dhoni for his humility, calm personality, and his nature on and off the field, saying he admires his character and values the opportunity to learn from his vast experience simply by observing him.

"Whenever I've been in the environment where he is and just seeing how he does his things and the way he lives, the person he is, he's just being himself, and that's really amazing to see, and also how humble he is and the way he carries himself. Whenever he's on the field or off the field, I've seen both of that, and it's just to look up to. I really love the way he is in that way. He's got so much knowledge. He's been in so many different situations, he's played so many different knocks and amazing knocks, and it's just learning from him just by watching sometimes," Brevis told ANI.

Notably, despite being part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the 2026 IPL season, MS Dhoni has not yet featured in the playing XI across the 13 matches played so far. He has been recovering from a calf injury. However, Brevis said it has still been great to have Dhoni around in training and expressed that he, like many others, wishes he could have played this season.

"And it's amazing to have him. Like he's been part of us as when it comes to training and stuff. I wish he could have played, like I think a lot of people wish that," Brevis said.

Speaking about his time with CSK, Brevis called it special, highlighting the affection he has received from the franchise and the fans. Brevis called coming into the CSK setup as a replacement player in 2025 the "best decision ever".

"It's been so special. Since I've joined Chennai, the love that I've gotten from the franchise and especially from the fans, it's something that I cherish very deeply. And that feeling you get every time you walk out to bat and whenever you're on the field or wherever, it's hard to describe. It's a feeling you get, and it's so special, and always remember it for sure. But yeah, it's been the best decision ever to come as that replacement player to Chennai. It's just been amazing, and I've learned a lot about myself and my game here. The city of Chennai is also amazing. I really enjoy it," Brevis told ANI.

Brevis, a Red Bull-signed cricketer, said the brand has supported him throughout his journey, both in good and tough times. He added that it helps him with energy and hydration, and also said he enjoys the taste of the product.