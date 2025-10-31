‘One-man army’: Cricket fans hail lone warrior Abhishek Sharma for blistering innings as India collapse at 125

Abhishek Sharma stood out as India’s lone warrior in a tough contest against Australia. When wickets kept falling around him, he showed remarkable composure and intent. His innings impressed many, including Irfan Pathan.

Advertisement

“Abhishek Sharma playing on a different pitch? Brilliant half-century,” Pathan tweeted while referring to the contrast in performances between Sharma and the rest of the Indian batters.

“He’s not just playing on a different pitch, he’s playing a different sport,” commented a social media user.

“Bro playing EA Cricket on a real field,” quipped another.

Another user posted, “Abhishek Sharma’s timing today far better than everyone else’s form! Playing on cheat mode.”

“Every innings from him feels like an IPL highlight reel,” came from another.

Another user called Abhishek Sharma a “One-man army”.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma smashed 50 runs off just 23 balls. His fluent stroke play kept India afloat amid the collapse.

Shubman Gill departed early, managing just 5 runs off 10 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma added little to the score. They were dismissed cheaply for 2 and 0 respectively.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, known for his aggressive stroke play, could score only 1 before edging out. Axar Patel tried to steady the innings but was run out after a laboured 7 off 12 balls. India were 39/5 at one point.

Amid the collapse, Harshit Rana showed admirable composure. He scored 35 off 33 deliveries with three 4s and one 6. Together, the pair’s 56-run partnership rescued India from a complete collapse.

Advertisement

Before getting out for 68 off 37 deliveries in the 19th over, Abhishek made sure India had something on board. His strike rate was 184, with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Also Read | Told me that I am so important: Abhishek Sharma reveals skipper Suryakumars message after inconsistent run

India's win probability 7% Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant innings came to an end when Nathan Ellis bowled a perfect yorker that trapped him leg before wicket. In the next ball, Jasprit Bumrah was run out by Ellis without scoring. India were all out for 125. India’s win probability has dropped to 7%.

Australia’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance to keep India in check. Josh Hazlewood was the standout performer, finishing with exceptional figures of 3 wickets for just 13 runs in his 4 overs.

Nathan Ellis supported him well, claiming 2 wickets for 21 runs in 3.4 overs. Xavier Bartlett was expensive but effective, picking up 2 wickets for 39 runs. Marcus Stoinis contributed with a steady spell, conceding only 24 runs and taking one wicket.