Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Only a Nalaayak...': Harbhajan Singh slams ex-Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal despite apology over Sikh remarks

'Only a Nalaayak...': Harbhajan Singh slams ex-Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal despite apology over Sikh remarks

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Harbhajan Singh condemns Kamran Akmal's offensive remarks on Sikhs, highlights Sikhs' role in history, and stresses the importance of respecting all religions.

Harbhajan Singh condemns Kamran Akmal's offensive remarks on Sikhs

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh condemned former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal's comments on Sikh community and called it "absurd" and "childish." Singh's comments came a day after the former Pakistan cricketer apoplogised for his remark.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “This is a very absurd statement and a very childish act that only a 'Nalaayak' person can do."

India vs Pakistan Highlights

Furthermore, Singh also added that Kamran should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. He also emphasized the significant contributions Sikhs have made throughout history. “I would like to ask Kamran Akmal that do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters. Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense."

Also Read: ‘Pakistan lost the plot after…’, Coach Gary Kirsten tears apart Babar Azam's team after loss to India in T20 World Cup

While acknowledging Akmal's apology on his comments, Singh added, "It is good that he understood so quickly and apologized but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity..."

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma burst into laughter as Pakistan display poor fielding in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Earlier on June 10, Harbhajan Singh took to X and slammed Akmal and said, “Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude"

What did Kamran Akmal comment on Sikh community

During the thrilling India and Pakistan match, Arshdeep was handed the final over to take the Indian cricket team to the finishing line. At that time, Akmal was part of a panel on ARY News analysing the cricket match for viewers. During the show, Akmal expressed fewer chances for Team India's victory; however, he also remarked, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)."

Kamran Akmal apology on his remark

Akmal in a tweet on X wrote, I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!