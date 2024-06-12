Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh condemned former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal's comments on Sikh community and called it "absurd" and "childish." Singh's comments came a day after the former Pakistan cricketer apoplogised for his remark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “This is a very absurd statement and a very childish act that only a 'Nalaayak' person can do."

India vs Pakistan Highlights Furthermore, Singh also added that Kamran should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. He also emphasized the significant contributions Sikhs have made throughout history. “I would like to ask Kamran Akmal that do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters. Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While acknowledging Akmal's apology on his comments, Singh added, "It is good that he understood so quickly and apologized but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity..."

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma burst into laughter as Pakistan display poor fielding in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match Earlier on June 10, Harbhajan Singh took to X and slammed Akmal and said, “Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did Kamran Akmal comment on Sikh community During the thrilling India and Pakistan match, Arshdeep was handed the final over to take the Indian cricket team to the finishing line. At that time, Akmal was part of a panel on ARY News analysing the cricket match for viewers. During the show, Akmal expressed fewer chances for Team India's victory; however, he also remarked, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)."

Kamran Akmal apology on his remark Akmal in a tweet on X wrote, “I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!