Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah's reply to an Aussie reporter's question about his batting qualities was equally stellar as his performance at the third India vs Australia Test in Brisbane on Monday. To top it all over, Google India also came up with a witty response to the question posed to Bumrah.

Here's the conversation that prompted Google's response:

Reporter: "Hi Jasprit, what is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question; but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah: “It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story.”

Google India's response Google India responded to Jasprit Bumrah's mention of the tech giant with a post on X, stating, "I only believe in Jassi Bhai," accompanied by a video of Bumrah's comment.

Jasprit Bumrah's prowess at India vs Australia test Jasprit Bumrah showcased his batting skills when India was in a tough spot, helping the team avoid a follow-on in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. With India in a precarious position, Bumrah stood firm and remained unbeaten on 10 at stumps on Day 4. He shared an unbroken 39-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Akash Deep, reducing Australia's lead to under 200.

At the close of play, Akash was unbeaten on 27, with Bumrah on 10, as the tailenders pushed India's score to 252 for nine, still 193 runs behind Australia's first innings of 445.

'Wicket was different at Perth'

While speaking at the press conference after the match, Jasprit Bumrah mentioned how the pitch was different at Perth, where India had scripted history in November 2024.