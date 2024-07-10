Sunil Gavaskar, arguably among one of India’s most impactful cricketers, turns 75 on Wednesday (July 10). The game of the all-time great opener was founded on a near-perfect technique, complemented by high levels of concentration. With his excellent judgment of length and line, Gavaskar possessed virtually every stroke in his arsenal.

Here is a look back on the cricket legend's life:

Sunil Gavaskar is the "only cricketer in the world to get a haircut on the ground". The legendary cricketer shared an incident of when Dickie Bird chopped off his "offending locks" which were getting into his left eye.

He is the original 'Little Master' of Indian cricket.

The former Indian captain was the first to scale the 10000-run mark in Test cricket and notch up 34 Test centuries, a record that stood tall for 18 years before Sachin Tendulkar bettered it in 2004.

Although he played his last match came in an ODI against England at the Wankhede Stadium on 5 November 1987, Gavaskar "never officially retired".

The legendary cricket recently revealed that he never officially retired from international cricket, however, he had told the selectors that he won't be available after the 1987 ODI.

Notably, the end of Gavaskar's career coincided with the start of Tendulkar's. The former player has mentioned that seldom has he been as thrilled to witness a young Indian talent as he was upon seeing Tendulkar during his initial years.

In an interview, Gavaskar had given the young Tendulkar a target of 15,000 runs and 40 test centuries. “And I for one know that if at the end of his career, he does not get a minimum of 15000 runs and 40 Test centuries, I shall personally go and strangle him," Gavaskar was heard saying in the clip as Tendulkar sheepishly smiled beside him.

Since retiring, Gavaskar took up various responsibilities within BCCI and ICC; He currently serves primarily as a media columnist and commentator.

Sunil Gavaskar, known for being upfront about his opinions on most cricketers, has mostly said good things about the former Indian captain MS Dhoni over the years. He had also reflected on his fandom for Dhoni earlier this year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!