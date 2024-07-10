Only cricketer to get haircut on field! Sunil Gavaskar turns 75 today. Check 10 interesting things about 'little master'
Celebrating his 75th birthday, Sunil Gavaskar, an iconic Indian cricketer, was renowned for his precise technique and unwavering concentration on the field.
Sunil Gavaskar, arguably among one of India’s most impactful cricketers, turns 75 on Wednesday (July 10). The game of the all-time great opener was founded on a near-perfect technique, complemented by high levels of concentration. With his excellent judgment of length and line, Gavaskar possessed virtually every stroke in his arsenal.