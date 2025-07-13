Only four 250 chases at Lords: Can India join elite list?

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): As India gears up for a potential big chase at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, the historical odds offer both caution and motivation. Often hailed as "The Home of Cricket," Lord's has seen only a handful of successful fourth-innings chases, with India having achieved it just once, chasing 134 in 1986.

Advertisement

That famous Indian win saw the team post 136/5 in the final innings against England. Kapil Dev, India's legendary all-rounder, was the star of the match, claiming five wickets in the game and what remains India's only successful chase at Lord's.

The highest successful chase at the venue came in 1984, when West Indies gunned down 342 against England, a record that still stands tall. It was a historic knock by Gordon Greenidge that made the difference. The West Indian opener smashed 214 off 242 balls, peppering the boundary ropes 29 times and clearing them twice.

Chasing 250-plus at Lord's has been a rarity, with it happening just four times in Test history, twice by England themselves. In 2004, the hosts chased down 282 against New Zealand, losing only three wickets. Andrew Strauss was named Player of the Match for a memorable performance, a century (112) in the first innings followed by a match-winning 83 in the chase.

Advertisement

Fast forward to the present era, in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final earlier this year, South Africa matched that chase of 282, defeating Australia. Aiden Markram played a sublime innings of 136 in the final innings, showcasing immense composure under pressure.

Another recent instance of a high chase came in 2022, when England successfully hunted down 277 against New Zealand. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 115, guiding England home with a masterclass in run-chasing to finish on 279/5.

Going further back in time, England chased down 216 in 1965 against New Zealand, finishing at 218/3, with Ted Dexter contributing a fine 80 during the pursuit.

Now, as India prepares to bat fourth once again at Lord's, the challenge is as steep as it is inspiring. They will need to strike early with the ball and restrict England to the lowest possible total.

Advertisement