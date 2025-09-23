Only way to beat India: Imran Khan asks Army Chief Asim Munir to open batting for Pakistan, takes hilarious dig at PCB

Imran Khan has taken a sarcastic dig at Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir. The jailed ex-prime minister of Pakistan made sarcastic remarks after India’s back-to-back wins against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

According to his sister Aleema Khan, Imran has suggested the “only way” Pakistan can beat India, according to PTI. Munir and Naqvi should open the batting, the Pakistani cricket legend quipped.

Imran Khan went further and said that the umpires should be former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

For the third umpire’s role, he mockingly suggested Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, PTI added.

Imran Khan’s jibe comes after Wasim Akram praised India for dominating Pakistan across all areas in the last four to five years. The Sultan of Swing admitted that the difference in talent, skill and fitness between the two teams had grown much wider.

Speaking on the post-match show, Akram said it was “painful to watch” Pakistan struggle while India showed depth and consistency.

“It is tough to watch Pakistan. I understand, as an ex-player, that winning and losing are part of the game. But, again, India outplayed Pakistan in every department over the last four or five years,” the former cricketer said.

“One or two catches can be dropped in any game; that is fine. But from 91 in the first 10 overs, when we fail to reach 200, there is nothing to say,” he added after India emphatically defeated Pakistan on September 21.

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan coach Shoaib Akhtar earlier slammed Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson as the team struggled in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking after the match, Akhtar attacked Hesson’s strategy and even questioned the inclusion of captain Salman Ali Agha in the Playing XI.

“Where are his brains?” the Rawalpindi Express asked.

“It is just senseless coaching and senseless selection of the team. It is beyond me - it feels like I am the one who is a fraud, who doesn't understand a thing after playing 15 years of cricket," Akhtar said.

Pakistan beat minnows like Oman and the UAE in the group stages to reach the Super 4 in the Asia Cup 2025. In their last 4 games, they have lost twice, both against India.