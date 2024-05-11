India have a problem on their hands when it comes to picking their top four for the upcoming T20 World Cup as all the available options, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has suggested an unusual formula for selecting India's top four for the T20 World Cup, with skipper Rohit Sharma batting at No 4 and Virat Kohli opening the batting.

In a recent interaction with Star Sports, Hayden suggested that he would like to see the pair of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting for India. He said, "If you have to make a change in that combination, I would be very happy if you would tell me if I could open with Kohli and Jaiswal, I would have said absolutely yes."

Hayden then suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should retain his usual number 3 spot while skipper Rohit Sharma should take up the number 4 position during the world cup. He said, “Then I would slot Suryakumar Yadav at 3 and Rohit at No.4. And that top four, in my opinion, is the right combination. The reason I say that is Virat is a master of the first six. And once the power hitting comes into play, there are other great options including Rohit. Look at his figures at No. 4, they are superb. Those are better than his opening numbers,"

India's squad for the T20 World Cup:

The 2024 T20 World Cup will kick off just days after the IPL final and will be played in the United States and West Indies. The marquee event kicks off on June 2 with a clash between the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign on June 5 when they take on Ireland.

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

