‘Open with Virat, Rohit at no 4’: Matthew Hayden suggests major overhaul in India's batting order for T20 World Cup
Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden suggests a unique formula for India's top four in T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma at number 4 and Virat Kohli opening the batting.
India have a problem on their hands when it comes to picking their top four for the upcoming T20 World Cup as all the available options, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has suggested an unusual formula for selecting India's top four for the T20 World Cup, with skipper Rohit Sharma batting at No 4 and Virat Kohli opening the batting.