India have a problem on their hands when it comes to picking their top four for the upcoming T20 World Cup as all the available options, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has suggested an unusual formula for selecting India's top four for the T20 World Cup, with skipper Rohit Sharma batting at No 4 and Virat Kohli opening the batting.

In a recent interaction with Star Sports, Hayden suggested that he would like to see the pair of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting for India. He said, "If you have to make a change in that combination, I would be very happy if you would tell me if I could open with Kohli and Jaiswal, I would have said absolutely yes."Hayden then suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should retain his usual number 3 spot while skipper Rohit Sharma should take up the number 4 position during the world cup. He said, “Then I would slot Suryakumar Yadav at 3 and Rohit at No.4. And that top four, in my opinion, is the right combination. The reason I say that is Virat is a master of the first six. And once the power hitting comes into play, there are other great options including Rohit. Look at his figures at No. 4, they are superb. Those are better than his opening numbers,"