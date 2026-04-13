Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan displace Vaibhav Suryavanshi for most runs during SRH vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan displaced Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the top two spots in the updated Orange Cap list in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday against Rajasthan Royals. Klaasen, who started this game with 184 runs, added 40 runs off 26 balls to his tally to 224 runs, the highest in the tournament so far.
Klaasen's captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan, too made a huge jump in the race for IPL 2026 Orange Cap. Coming into the game with just 122 runs in four games, Kishan smashed 91 runs off 43 balls to move to 213 runs, thus occupying the second place in the list.
In the process, Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi dropped to the third spot with 200 runs from four games. However, the 15-year-old will have the opportunity to regain back his IPL 2026 Orange Cap when Rajasthan Royals come out to bat in the second innings.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|HS
|Average
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|224
|5
|62
|56
|143.58
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|113
|5
|91
|42.60
|190.17
|3
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals
|200
|4
|78
|50
|266.66
|4
|Rajat Patidar
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|195
|4
|63
|65
|214.28
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|183
|4
|77 not out
|91.5
|163.39
Not just Suryavanshi, his fellow teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal too will have a chance to climb back the ladder. Jaiswal is currently placed fifth in the table with 183 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is placed fourth with 195 runs.
More to follow…
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