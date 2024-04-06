Orange cap IPL 2024: Check Top 10 highest scorers

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube made an entry in Top 10 after the SRH vs CSK match.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: The Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer of the tournament. The Cap moves from one player to another, depending on the present top scorer. Let's take a look at the Top 10 contenders after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on April 5.

Lucknow’s Nicholas Pooran is at number 10. He has scored 146 runs so far, with an average of 146. In his 3 innings so far, he has remained unbeaten in 2. Delhi’s David Warner is at number 9 with 148 runs from 4 innings. His average is 37.

Chennai's Shivam Dube, after his 45 off 24 balls, is at number 8. He has scored 148 runs so far with an average of 49.33. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is at number 7. In his IPL comeback, Pant has scored 152 runs in 4 innings with an average of 38.

Gujarat have Sai Sudharsan in the Top 10. With his 33 off 19 balls against Punjab, Sai is at number 6. He has scored 160 runs in 4 innings, with an average of 40. Sunrisers’ Abhishek Sharma, the winner of the Player of the Match against CSK, is at number 5. He has scored 161 runs in 4 innings, with an average of 40.25.

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill, thanks to his unbeaten 89 off 48 balls against Punjab, is at number 4. He has scored 164 runs in 4 innings, with an average of 54.67.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Top run-scorers after the SRH vs CSK match.

Top 3 contenders Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is at number 3. He has remained unbeaten twice in 4 innings with 177 runs, with an average of 88.50.

Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals is at number 2. He remained unbeaten while scoring 84 off 45 balls against Delhi, with seven 4s and six 6s. He has scored 181 runs in 4 innings, with a massive average of 181.

While RCB have had a disappointing tournament so far, Virat Kohli has been consistent in his performances. He has scored 203 runs in 4 innings, with an average of 67.67. King Kohli holds the top spot.

