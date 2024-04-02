Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Monday's clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Young Riyan Parag is now donning the prestigious orange cap, while veteran batsman Virat Kohli has slipped to second place and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is third in the run-scoring charts.

Top run scorers of IPL 2024:

1) Riyan Parag (RR):

With another half-century on Monday, Riyan Parag has moved to the top of the run-scoring charts, displacing Virat Kohli from the position he previously held. Parag has scored 181 runs in the 3 matches so far at a strike rate of 160.18 and an impressive average of 181.

Parag's unbeaten knock of 54 runs helped Rajasthan Royals to their third win of the season and to the top of the IPL points table.

2) Virat Kohli (RCB):

The veteran batsman has been in fine form in this year's IPL, scoring 181 runs at a strike rate of 141.41 and an average of 90.5 in the three matches so far. Kohli will have a chance to reclaim the orange cap from Parag when RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants today.

3) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Klaasen has been a big part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's success in the middle overs this IPL season. The right-handed South African batsman helped SRH to an unlikely win in the first match and then helped the Hyderabad franchise to their highest ever IPL total in the second match.

Klaasen has scored 167 runs in the 3 matches so far at an incredible strike rate of 219.74 and an average of 83.5.

4) Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS):

The Punjab Kings captain has been in fine form this season, helping his side to a solid start to the innings. Dhawan now sits 4th in the run-scoring charts with 137 runs at an average of 5.67 and a strike rate of 133.

5) David Warner (DC):

The dependable Australian left-hander has once again been in the running for the Orange Cap with his solid performances this season. Most notably, Warner's half-century against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday helped DC to their first win of the season. Warner has scored 130 runs in 3 matches this season at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 144.44.

