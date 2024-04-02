Orange Cap IPL 2024: Riyan Parag jumps to top spot, Virat Kohli slides to 2nd place. Check updated list after MI vs RR
Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Monday's clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Young Riyan Parag is now donning the prestigious orange cap, while veteran batsman Virat Kohli has slipped to second place and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is third in the run-scoring charts.