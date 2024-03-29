Orange Cap IPL 2024: With another clash behind us, there have been a number of changes to the run-scorers' list, with Riyan Parag notably making an entry after guiding Rajasthan Royals to a 12-run win against the Delhi Capitals on March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and score runs to win Orange Cap. Here's a list of top run-scorers during IPL 2024 so far:

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman at top; Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav join the list after RR vs DC match Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is currently at the top spot of the IPL Orange Cap list after his 34-ball 80-run knock against the Mumbai Indian on March 27. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has made an entry on the top scorer list after he struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls in the RR vs DC match on March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Put to bat first, Rajasthan were struggling at 36/3 after 7.2 overs, however, Parag came out to bat and turned around the tempo as he hammered an unbeaten 45-ball 84, helping his side post 185/5 against the Delhi Capitals. So Far, Parag has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 171 and an average of 127.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: RCB vs KKR; who’ll win Bengaluru vs Kolkata match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli has now slipped to the third position in the IPL run scorers list with 98 runs to his name and a strike rate of 142 and an average of 49.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has again gained with a total of 97 runs, a strike rate of 146 and an average of 97. His current position is at number four in the top 5 list of IPL run-scorers list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match At number 5 is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 95 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 226 and an average of 47. Taking the number 6th spot is Mumbai Indian's Tilak Varma who has scored 89 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 167 and an average of 44.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Sam Curran has slipped down from the 5th position to the 7th spot. The English batter has played a crucial role in maintaining the run flow during the middle over for Punjab Kings with a total of 86 runs so far in the two matches with a strike rate of 134 and an average of 43.

At number 8 and 9, are Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra. Dube has scored 85 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 166 and an average of 85 while Ravindra has scored 83 runs, at a strike rate of 237 and an average of 41 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is at number 10 on the IPL run scorers list with a score of 82 runs at a strike rate of 117. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!