Orange Cap IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians fiery opener Rohit Sharma continues to dominate against the bowlers as he slammed 36 runs against Punjab Kings and is now the third-highest run scorer in IPL 2024 with a total of 297 runs in 7 matches. The wonderful innings against PBKS came after Rohit Sharma hit his second IPL century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and brought MI almost to the door of victory.

Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan is in the 10th position in the race to the Orange Cap as the batter has scored 238 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024 while Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube is in 9th rank with 242 runs in 6 matches of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler has been in great form in IPL 2024 so far and played multiple match-winning innings for his team. He is ranked 8th with 250 runs in 6 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive middle-order batsman Heinrich Klassen is in 7th rank in the race to the Orange Cap with 253 runs in 6 matches.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who is leading his team through some tough waters this season is placed 6th on the list with 263 runs in 7 matches while Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is ranked 5th on the top-run scorer list with 276 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024.

Here's the list of top 10 run scorers in IPL 2024

Rank Player Matches Runs 1 Virat Kohli 7 361 2 Riyan Parag 7 318 3 Rohit Sharma 7 297 4 Sunil Narine 6 276 5 Sanju Samson 7 276 6 Shubman Gill 7 263 7 Heinrich Klaasen 6 253 8 Jos Buttler 6 250 9 Shivam Dube 6 242 10 Sai Sudharsan 7 238

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine is the sole batter representing his team in the race towards the Orange Cap as the batter scored 276 runs in 6 matches, while Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma played some wonderful innings to score 297 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals star batter Riyan Parag is the second top run scorer in IPL 2024 with 318 runs in 7 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli continues to don the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with a whopping 361 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024.

