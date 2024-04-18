Orange Cap IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma ascends to third rank on top-run scorer list. Check top 10 batters here
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma played a wonderful innings of 36 runs against Punjab Kings and was promoted to third rank on the top-run scorer list in IPL 2024
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians fiery opener Rohit Sharma continues to dominate against the bowlers as he slammed 36 runs against Punjab Kings and is now the third-highest run scorer in IPL 2024 with a total of 297 runs in 7 matches. The wonderful innings against PBKS came after Rohit Sharma hit his second IPL century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and brought MI almost to the door of victory.