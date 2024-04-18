Orange Cap IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians fiery opener Rohit Sharma continues to dominate against the bowlers as he slammed 36 runs against Punjab Kings and is now the third-highest run scorer in IPL 2024 with a total of 297 runs in 7 matches. The wonderful innings against PBKS came after Rohit Sharma hit his second IPL century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and brought MI almost to the door of victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan is in the 10th position in the race to the Orange Cap as the batter has scored 238 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024 while Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube is in 9th rank with 242 runs in 6 matches of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler has been in great form in IPL 2024 so far and played multiple match-winning innings for his team. He is ranked 8th with 250 runs in 6 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive middle-order batsman Heinrich Klassen is in 7th rank in the race to the Orange Cap with 253 runs in 6 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who is leading his team through some tough waters this season is placed 6th on the list with 263 runs in 7 matches while Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is ranked 5th on the top-run scorer list with 276 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024.

Here's the list of top 10 run scorers in IPL 2024

Rank Player Matches Runs 1 Virat Kohli 7 361 2 Riyan Parag 7 318 3 Rohit Sharma 7 297 4 Sunil Narine 6 276 5 Sanju Samson 7 276 6 Shubman Gill 7 263 7 Heinrich Klaasen 6 253 8 Jos Buttler 6 250 9 Shivam Dube 6 242 10 Sai Sudharsan 7 238

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine is the sole batter representing his team in the race towards the Orange Cap as the batter scored 276 runs in 6 matches, while Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma played some wonderful innings to score 297 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Royals star batter Riyan Parag is the second top run scorer in IPL 2024 with 318 runs in 7 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli continues to don the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with a whopping 361 runs in 7 matches of IPL 2024.

