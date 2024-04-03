Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mayank Yadav's pace left RCB rattled as LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory. Nicholas Pooran, too, slammed some massive boundaries in the final two overs to power LSG's score to 181/5.

The orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and score runs to win the Orange Cap. Here are the top run-scorers after the RCB vs LSG clash.

Jumping back to the top spot is RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli. He had slipped to the second position after Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag took the number one spot after RR vs MI match on Monday. Kohli has scored an impressive 203 runs in four matches so far at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 67. Yesterday, Bengaluru lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, and Maxwell in the space of nine deliveries and three runs. Kohli scored 22 off 16 balls.

At number 2 is Riyan Parag, who scored a half-century on Monday in the RR vs MI clash. Parag has scored 181 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 160 and an impressive average of 181. Parag's unbeaten knock of 54 runs had helped Rajasthan Royals to their third win of the season and the top of the IPL points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has been a big part of SRH's success in the middle overs this IPL season. He has scored 167 runs in three matches at an incredible strike rate of 219 and an average of 83.

After yesterday's RCB vs LSG clash, Nicholas Pooran has taken the fourth spot. The left-hand batter registered a brilliant stat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four. So far, he has scored 146 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 146. Another LSG player taking the Top 5 spot is Quinton de Kock. The opener's magnificent innings of 81 runs guided him into the Top 5 spot. He has scored 139 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 46.

After the new additions to the Top 5 list, the Punjab Kings skipper Shikar Dhawan has slipped from fourth to sixth position. PBKS captain has been in fine form this season, helping his side get a solid start. Dhawan has scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 5.67 and a strike rate of 133.

Slipping from the fifth spot to the seventh is Australian left-hander and Delhi Capitals player David Warner. In the three matches played so far, Warner has scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 144.44. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is placed at number eight as his total runs this season stand at 127, with a strike rate of 119 and an average of 42.

Placed at number nine is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 124 runs in three matches so far with a strike rate of 200 and an average of 41. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma is placed at number 10 and has scored 121 runs with a strike rate of 147 and an average of 40.

