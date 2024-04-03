Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli again at top spot; Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock in Top 5 after RCB vs LSG clash
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli has again taken the lead in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2024 with 203 runs, followed by Riyan Parag and Nicholas Pooran
Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mayank Yadav's pace left RCB rattled as LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory. Nicholas Pooran, too, slammed some massive boundaries in the final two overs to power LSG's score to 181/5.