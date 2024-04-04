Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli at top spot; Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine make an entry after KKR vs DC clash
Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capials (DC) at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. After yesterday's match, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine have made an entry in the Top 10 list. Pant's scored 55 off a mere 25 deliveries yesterday. With this, Pant completed his 18th half-century for DC and became the joint second-highest fifty scorer for DC alongside Shikar Dhawan who is the current skipper of Punjab Kings. On the other side, West Indies' Sunil Narine smashed 85 to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the second-best ever IPL total of 272-7 in a crushing 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals yesterday.