Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capials (DC) at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. After yesterday's match, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine have made an entry in the Top 10 list. Pant's scored 55 off a mere 25 deliveries yesterday. With this, Pant completed his 18th half-century for DC and became the joint second-highest fifty scorer for DC alongside Shikar Dhawan who is the current skipper of Punjab Kings. On the other side, West Indies' Sunil Narine smashed 85 to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the second-best ever IPL total of 272-7 in a crushing 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals yesterday.

The orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and score runs to win the Orange Cap. Here are the top run-scorers after the KKR vs DC clash.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru though haven't been able to win a good amount of matches, however, the former skipper Virat Kohli is at the number 1 position of the Orange Cap list. Kohli has scored an impressive 203 runs in four matches so far at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 67.

Holding the second position is Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, who has scored 181 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 160 and an impressive average of 181. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has been a big part of SRH's success in the middle overs this IPL season. He has scored 167 runs in three matches at an incredible strike rate of 219 and an average of 83.

Making an entry to the top 10 list of Orange cap contenders is Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Though the team lost yesterday's match, Pant scored a remarkable 55 runs in just 25 deliveries. He is currently placed at the fourth position with 152 runs, a strike rate of 158 and an average of 38. Another DC player who has made his place in the Top 5 is David Warner. Warner jumped from his earlier seventh position to the fifth and has scored 148 runs in 4 matches played so far, with a strike rate of 143 and an average of 37.

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran has slipped from the fourth spot to the sixth position. The left-hand batter played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four during the RCB vs LSG match on 2 April. So far, he has scored 146 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 146.

Another LSG player Quinton de Kock has slipped from the fifth position to the seventh position. The opener's magnificent innings of 81 runs guided him into the Top 5 spot. He has scored 139 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 46.

The Punjab Kings skipper Shikar Dhawan is currently at the eighth position in the Top scorers list. PBKS captain has been in fine form this season, helping his side get a solid start. Dhawan has scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 5.67 and a strike rate of 133.

A major credit for the Kolkata Knight Riders' win against the Delhi Capitals is Sunil Narine. He played a marvellous innings of 85 runs in just 39 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes. He has made an entry in the Top 10 list and has scored 134 runs with a strike rate of 206 and an average of 44. On number 10 is Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan who has scored 127 runs, with a strike rate of 119 and an average of 42.

