Orange Cap IPL 2024: IPL top run scorers list sees changes after Sunday's games. Virat Kohli leads with 181 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Riyan Parag.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: IPL top run-scorers list underwent some significant changes after Sunday's back-to-back matches. While Gujarat Titans managed to humble Surrisrers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals also got going with their first win of the season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top run scorers of IPL 2024: 1) Virat Kohli (RCB): Virat Kohli has maintained his position at the top of the IPL run-scoring charts with 181 runs at an average of 90 and a strike-rate of 141 in the 3 matches played so far. The former RCB skipper has been leading from the front this season and would look to continue his excellent form with the bat in the upcoming matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): With a 24-run knock against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Heinrich Klaasen has moved up the IPL run-scoring charts and is just 14 runs away from donning the prestigious orange cap. Notably, Klaasen has scored 167 runs in 3 matches so far this season at an average of 83 and an impressive strike rate of 219.

3) Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): The left handed batter has been the pick of Punjab Kings batter this season, providing a solid start to his team. Dhawan has scored 137 runs in the 3 games so far at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 133.

4) David Warner (DC): An impressie 52 run knock from David Warner has helped David Warner get a place in top 5 of the IPL run scorers list. The stylish left handed batter has made 130 runs in the 3 matches so far at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 144.

5) Riyan Parag (RR): Riyan Parag has showcased impressive batting acumen this season, showing a mix of maturity and aggression. The right-handed batsman played a crucial role in Rajasthan Royals' win over Delhi Capitals with an 84-run knock.

Parag has scored 127 runs at an average of 127 and a strike rate of 171 in the two matches so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

