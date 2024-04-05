Orange cap IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan make an entry in Top 5. Check updated list after GT vs PBKS clash
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli holds the top rank, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan make an entry in Top 5 after GT vs PBKS clash.
Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After yesterday's match, some huge changes have been witnessed in the Top-scorer list. Despite, Shubhman Gill smashed an unbeaten 89 for the GT, still Punjab Kings snuck through to a three-wicket victory on 4 April.