Orange Cap IPL 2024: The IPL top run-scorers list has undergone a significant change following Tuesday's clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After yesterday's match, some huge changes have been witnessed in the Top-scorer list. Despite, Shubhman Gill smashed an unbeaten 89 for the GT, still Punjab Kings snuck through to a three-wicket victory on 4 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and score runs to win the Orange Cap.

Let's take a look at the top run-scorers after the GT vs PBKS clash. Speaking of the Top 10 run scorers, two players each of Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, while one each of RCB, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are there in the list.

The top three positions on the Orange Cap list remain constant. Even though the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) haven't been able to win many games, former captain Virat Kohli is ranked number 1 on the Orange Cap list. With a 140 strike rate and a 67 average, Kohli has scored an incredible 203 runs.

Holding the second position is Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, who has scored 181 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 160 and an impressive average of 181 while at number 3 is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen who has scored 167 runs in three matches at an incredible strike rate of 219 and an average of 83.

After yesterday's match GT skipper Shubman Gill has made an entry in the top 10 list and is placed at number 4. Gill batted through the home team's innings to score an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls, the highest individual score this season. His total score so far stands at 164 runs with a strike rate of 159 and an average of 54. Another GT player who witnessed a jump from 10th position to the Top 5 is Sai Sudharsan. He has scored 160 runs with a strike rate of 128 and an average of 40.

Slipping from the fourth position to the sixth position with 152 runs, a strike rate of 158 and an average of 38. In the match played against KKR on 3 April, Pant had scored an impressive 55 runs in just 25 deliveries. Another DC player David Warner is currently placed at the seventh position of the top run-scorers list. Warner has scored 148 runs in 4 matches played so far, with a strike rate of 143 and an average of 37.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran has further slipped from the sixth to the eighth position. The left-hand batter played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four during the RCB vs LSG match on 2 April. So far, he has scored 146 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 146. Another LSG player Quinton de Kock has scored 139 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 46. The Punjab Kings skipper Shikar Dhawan is dropped to the tenth position after yesterday's loss. He has scored 138 runs in four matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 131.

