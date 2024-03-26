Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Sanju Samson; checkout the list of top run scorers of this season
Virat Kohli (RCB): Leading the IPL 2024 Orange Cap table with 98 runs, Kohli's 77-run knock against Punjab Kings silenced critics, boasting an average of 49 and a strike rate of 142. Sam Curran (PBKS): Second on the run scorer list with 86 runs.
India's biggest domestic cricket event, the IPL, is well and truly underway and we have already seen some impressive performances with the bat, be it Virat Kohli's sensational 77-run knock against Punjab Kings or Andre Russell's 66-run demolition job. In this article, we take a look at the top batters who have made it to the IPL 2024 run-scorers list and are getting closer to claiming the prestigious orange cap.